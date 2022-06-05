Hot week ahead, so get ready for possibly the first 110 day of the year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for a very warm week across the valley. A warming trend kicks in this week due to high-pressure setting in over the region. This will move temperatures to well above normal for this year of the year, likely above 110 degrees as we head into Thursday and the weekend.

We are expecting to stay most of the week with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms possible across the high terrain in eastern Arizona Thursday and possibly Friday. This will create a HeatRisk for those who are sensitive to heat. We will be keeping an eye if any watches related to heat are issued by the NWS.

Right now, they are saying excessive heat is likely to occur Thursday and into the weekend. Temperatures will range around 112-115 by next weekend, looking to reach near-record temperatures.

