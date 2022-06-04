Nice weekend weather with a big sunny, warm up ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The weather will continue to be nice as we head into Sunday, with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Expect warm weather tomorrow with temperatures near 102 by Sunday afternoon.

The big weather story over the next week is going to be the warming trend we will experience due to the high-pressure setting in over the region. This will leave us with temperatures well above average for this time of the year. The average right now is 101 degrees.

By Monday, temperatures will be near 104 in the Valley, and it only gets warmer from there. By late next week, excessive heat will be a concern with highs near 110 or 111 Thursday through the weekend. This could put us in record heat territory.

