‘Multiple victims’ after overnight shooting in north Phoenix, police say

Crime scene taped off the area of 10th Avenue & Hatcher Road in Phoenix
Crime scene taped off the area of 10th Avenue & Hatcher Road in Phoenix(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say there were multiple victims following a shooting in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road. Video from the scene showed a number of officers and detectives conducting an investigation with crime scene tape restricting access in the area. Sgt. Andy Williams said some of the victims suffered “life-threatening” injuries but provided no other details. Police are expected to provide more details around 6:30 a.m.

Arizona’s Family will stream the news conference live on-air, on AZFamily.com, and on the free AZFamily news app.

