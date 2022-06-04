‘Multiple victims’ after overnight shooting in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say there were multiple victims following a shooting in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road. Video from the scene showed a number of officers and detectives conducting an investigation with crime scene tape restricting access in the area. Sgt. Andy Williams said some of the victims suffered “life-threatening” injuries but provided no other details. Police are expected to provide more details around 6:30 a.m.

