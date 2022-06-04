Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

MCSO deputies square off against seniors in cornhole competition in Anthem

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
MCSO law enforcement officials participated in a cornhole tournament in Anthem, Arizona this week!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tries to get involved in the community. Some deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office did just that in Anthem, and that is something good! It was MCSO versus some senior citizens at a cornhole match at the Enclave Assisted Living Facility in Anthem. Deputies from District 4 enjoyed some downtime with the residents there, although they gave them a run for their money.

The friendly game of cornhole was close as MCSO won by just a point. They posted on their social media, writing, “Thank you for the fun time!” It’s always something good when we see friendly competition involving law enforcement, who also gave the senior citizens a reason to smile.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MCSO officers going above and beyond for their community
Volunteer Sarah Shew is volunteering her time to participate in the program called "Recorded...
Volunteer making a difference at Peoria nonprofit for sight-challenged people
Customer Pays It Forward to New River air conditioning tech
Mike Wood receive $500 as part of the Pay It Forward award.
Customer Pays It Forward to air conditioning tech in New River