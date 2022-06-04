MCSO deputies square off against seniors in cornhole competition in Anthem

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tries to get involved in the community. Some deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office did just that in Anthem, and that is something good! It was MCSO versus some senior citizens at a cornhole match at the Enclave Assisted Living Facility in Anthem. Deputies from District 4 enjoyed some downtime with the residents there, although they gave them a run for their money.

The friendly game of cornhole was close as MCSO won by just a point. They posted on their social media, writing, “Thank you for the fun time!” It’s always something good when we see friendly competition involving law enforcement, who also gave the senior citizens a reason to smile.

