Firefighters battle a large house fire near Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of fire crews worked together to put out a house fire near Camelback Mountain. Firefighters were called out to a house near 44th Street and McDonald Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof. “So when firefighters arrived on scene most of that fire was in the attic. It was initially above the garage and because of the large house this was it extended through the entire house,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. The husband and wife who lived there got out of the house safely.

Firefighters tried to save the house, but after about 15 minutes, they had to go defensive because the roof started to collapse. The call was eventually bumped up to a second alarm, meaning a lot more firefighters from other departments, trucks and resources were called out to the scene. The home was a total loss. No one was hurt. It’s unclear what sparked the blaze.

