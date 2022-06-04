Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Firefighters battle a large house fire near Camelback Mountain

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames.
Dozens of firefighters battled the flames.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of fire crews worked together to put out a house fire near Camelback Mountain. Firefighters were called out to a house near 44th Street and McDonald Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof. “So when firefighters arrived on scene most of that fire was in the attic. It was initially above the garage and because of the large house this was it extended through the entire house,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. The husband and wife who lived there got out of the house safely.

Firefighters tried to save the house, but after about 15 minutes, they had to go defensive because the roof started to collapse. The call was eventually bumped up to a second alarm, meaning a lot more firefighters from other departments, trucks and resources were called out to the scene. The home was a total loss. No one was hurt. It’s unclear what sparked the blaze.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Attorney General reacts to former President Trump's Senate race endorsement
Thieves steal golf carts from senior community in North Phoenix
Fire rips through home near Phoenix's Camelback Mountain
So far, at least six golf carts have been stolen.
Brazen golf cart thieves target 55-and-older community in North Phoenix
Police officer killed during shooting in Eastern Arizona