High wind returns to state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We will see an excellent start to your morning in Phoenix. Temps will be in the 70s and 80s getting out the door.

Highs today will be very similar to Friday, with temps landing in the low 100s. Plan on some breezy conditions in the mountains later in the afternoon. Flagstaff should plan on steady winds in the 15-20 mph range.

Kingman and Mohave County are under a Red Flag Warning. It means high fire danger for Saturday, so please use caution. Most of our fires each year are human-caused. The weekend will be dry with some high clouds here and there.

And next week, the big heat heads to Arizona. A strong ridge of high pressure will move into the state. It will crank our temps up in Phoenix by the end of the week. Highs should climb to around 110 degrees by Thursday in Phoenix. Forecast models show it’ll be our first 110 of the summer with about 20 more, on average, to go. So please think about how you plan to keep cool, as we get into some extreme heat by the end of next week. Have a great and safe weekend!

