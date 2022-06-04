Connecticut family searching for answers after man shot and killed in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Connecticut family is searching for justice after their loved one was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Mesa. Police say the gunman got away.

The family of Aaron Fawcett wants answers after they say he was taken too soon at only 45 years old. His sister, Robert Thomas, says the hardest part is not being able to have a proper funeral or ceremony because they are still waiting for his body to return to Connecticut. They’re also waiting for someone to either come forward or be held accountable. “It’s an awful situation to understand that he’s gone. It doesn’t seem real to me. It seems like this is a nightmare that I’m hoping I’m waking up from,” Thomas said.

Family members say he had so much life to live. He was a brother, uncle and father to two teenagers. “They are heartbroken especially the youngest. She’s always crying. That was daddy’s little girl so you know that special bond with your father,” Thomas said.

Police say Fawcett was shot and killed just before 9 at night on Thursday, May 12, at an apartment complex off Broadway Road and Country Club Drive. Mesa Police say there are still no leads or a motive in this case. “It’s frustrating because we should’ve already had his body but due to the circumstances, we can’t because it’s a homicide,” Thomas said.

Thomas says her brother moved to Arizona two years ago. She says he loved to hike and fish out here. His family is still in Connecticut, and he was just days away from moving back to be closer to family. He had plans to be in his brother’s wedding and watch his daughter graduate from eighth grade. “He was so full of life. It makes no sense why his life had to be taken away from us,” Thomas said.

Thomas has this message for the person who killed her brother. “It’s not fair to us that you’re still roaming the streets and he has two children that are now fatherless. Be the man or the woman, whatever you are, but step up and take your consequences.”

If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS / 480-TESTIGO. You can do this anonymously. Right now, there is a $2,000 reward. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

