Brazen golf cart thieves target 55-and-older community in North Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teri Bariatti is one of the lucky ones. She still has her golf cart, but many of her neighbors do not. Over the past three days, some crooks have been sneaking into the Palm Lake Village, off 32nd Street and Greenway Road in North Phoenix, and riding off with homeowners’ golf carts.

“People in here, most of them are on fixed incomes and work really hard to scrap money together to purchase one of these vehicles,” said Bariatti. “Just to have it stolen right out from under you is really disheartening.”

So far, at least six golf carts have been stolen. Security video shows the suspects walking across the front gate of the community around 9:30 Tuesday night. In the distance, one of them can be seen hopping the fence. About an hour later, the camera spots the trio driving out in a couple of golf carts.

Thieves seen leaving a Phoenix community, stealing golf carts from residents. (Arizona's Family)

Tom and Teresa Cosek are the most recent victims. Their golf cart was stolen overnight. “This morning, I got up at 7,” said Tom Cosek. “I always look out the front door, and I saw my golf cart was gone. I was like, ‘Holy Cow’ where did it go?”

The Coseks are both disabled and rely on their golf cart to take their dog to the park, visit friends, and get to the clubhouse. Now, it’ll be tougher to get around in the summer heat, and they can’t afford the $3,000 to $4,000 it’ll cost to buy another one.

“It is an invasion of privacy,” said Teresa Cosek. “Now, I’ll be looking out my windows all the time because I thought I was safe here. I guess you’re not safe anywhere these days.”

Arizona’s Family has learned at least three of the six stolen golf carts have been found. Neighbors hope someone will recognize the suspects in the video and they’ll get caught before they strike again. Homeowners are being advised to park their golf carts deep in their driveways, behind their cars, or even chain them up until these crooks are caught. If you have any information about the stolen golf carts, call the Phoenix Police Department.

