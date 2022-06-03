Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist

A California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside a couch acquired through Craigslist. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California found thousands of dollars hidden inside a couch she recently got from an online listing.

Vicky Umodu said she found $36,000 in the couch she got for free from a seller on Craigslist.

Umodu found several envelopes filled with money once she got the couch home. At first, she said she didn’t realize what she had found.

“I was so excited, I was screaming, ‘It’s money,’” Umodu said.

The California woman said she did return the cash to the original owners, who told her they got rid of the couch after the recent death of a loved one.

But the owners were so grateful that they gave Umodu $2,200 as a thank you.

The family also said they ended up finding hundreds of dollars hidden around the house where the couch was located.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes....
Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme
Team executives issued a proposal to the Tempe City Council Thursday for a $2.1 billion...
Arizona Coyotes make pitch to Tempe City Council to build entertainment district
Volunteer Sarah Shew is volunteering her time to participate in the program called "Recorded...
Volunteer making a difference at Peoria nonprofit for sight-challenged people