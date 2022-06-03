Woman hospitalized after Glendale apartment fire

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale fire officials say that a woman was rescued from an apartment fire near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Camelback Friday morning.

When they arrived shortly after 5:15 a.m., firefighters say they saw fire and black smoke coming out of a first-floor apartment. Going in with a handline hose, they found a woman inside and were able to successfully rescue her. She was taken to a hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to any other units in the apartment complex. No further information is available regarding what sparked the fire.

