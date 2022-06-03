Your Life
Volunteer making a difference at Peoria nonprofit for sight-challenged people

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Volunteer Sarah Shew is volunteering her time to participate in the program called "Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind."
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Volunteers make the world go round. Sarah Shew is among those volunteering their time, really making a difference. And that is something good! Shew volunteers for a nonprofit called Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind. The organization provides audio versions of news, books and much more.

We found out about Shew thanks to a viewer who nominated her. Susan Kraemer told us not only does Shew provide volunteer services as a “reader,” she is consistently fundraising for the organization.

She recently put together an auction and bake sale raising more than $2,100. For an organization that is fully supported by donations, this is substantial. “I’d love to recognize Sarah for her consistent devotion to this important organization and to create awareness throughout our Valley to potentially bring in more volunteers and financial support,” wrote Kraemer. Shew says this service for sight-challenged individuals is so important, so thank you, Sarah, for volunteering!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

