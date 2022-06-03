VIDEO: Pickup truck, car catch fire after crash on US 60 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fiery crash left behind a mess on the U.S. 60′s new asphalt in Tempe on Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., a driver in a car got involved in a crash with a pickup truck on the eastbound side of the freeway near McClintock Drive. Both vehicles went up in flames. DPS troopers said no one was hurt.

A huge ball of fire was seen as firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews eventually got the fire out. The blaze happened in the same area where crews had to put down new asphalt because of a water main break last month. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

