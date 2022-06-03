Your Life
Tempe is growing so much it needs another ZIP code

The new ZIP code will cover the northern part of the city.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An East Valley city is expanding so fast that it needs another ZIP code. The U.S. Postal Service announced Friday that Tempe is getting a ninth ZIP code, effective July 1. It’ll be 85288 and will be covering the north side of the city. Everyone affected will be notified by mail.

New delivery routes will be created for the new addresses with the change. Officials say the new ZIP Code will help U.S. Postal workers sort, ship and deliver mail more efficiently. The U.S. Postal Service encourages people affected by the change to notify friends, family, and businesses of their new ZIP code. Mail with either ZIP code will be delivered for one year following the change.

