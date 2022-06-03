Sid’s Garage in Phoenix serves up some unique, flavorful burgers and shakes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Idaho-based burger joint Sid’s Garage has made its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, and it’s definitely establishing itself as a foodie destination for those craving mouthwatering burgers, gargantuan shakes, and seriously creative appetizers and sides. Phoenix is the third location for the restaurant, which is well known in the Boise and Meridian communities. When I initially reported on the grand opening of Sid’s Garage on May 15, I was immediately drawn to the alluring and colorfully-crafted shakes and burgers. After reading rave reviews from Idahoans online, I had to stop in to check out a burger for myself, and sure enough, Sid’s Garage is a Burger Series destination!

Burgers at Sid's Garage in Phoenix, Arizona. (Courtesy: Sid's Garage)

Many burgers consist of interesting ingredient combinations and pairings that work really well. These burgers don’t mess around when it comes to flavor, creativity, or being visually appealing. For example, the Boss Hog Burger consists of a half-pound Wagyu and Black Angus Snake River Farm beef patty, a 48-hour roasted pork belly, onion rings, and a scratch-made sriracha-bourbon sauce. One of the restaurant’s popular burgers is the Godzilla burger. This burger packs three patties, candied bacon, fried egg, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, and a raspberry-cayenne jam. Good luck taking down that beast! There’s also the Nashville Hot Chicken, the Not So Whimpie, Jekyll & Hyde, and Maui Wowie burgers, to name a few more.

The Vibe

Strolling through Desert Ridge Marketplace, I found Sid’s Garage on the east side of the open mall concept, near the AMC movie theater. Sid’s Garage had a welcoming entrance and friendly staff. I quickly noticed that whenever someone or a group of people left, most of the staff members made an effort to thank them for their visit, regardless of where they were in the restaurant at the time. The interior is really cool, bringing to life the Sid’s Garage motto of “leave boring at the door.” Sid’s Garage has an industrial and, well, retro garage vibe going and has some fun arcade games to play, as well as a patio area and upstairs dining.

The interior of Sid's Garage at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. (Jeff Popovich)

The Food

The menu at Sid’s Garage is well-stocked in the appetizer/sides and burger department. One thing I noticed while perusing the menu was the interesting ingredient combinations in some of the dishes (and shakes as well). The nosh (appetizers) sections include Flash-Friend Deviled Eggs, Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Bacon & Eggs, Signature Mac & Cheese, Candied Jalapeño Bacon, Crispy Tots, Tempura Green Bears, and Loco Fries. What makes some of these dishes so unique are the ingredients and how they work together pleasantly and surprisingly well.

Candied Bacon, Flash-Fried Deviled Eggs, the Maui Wowie burger, and Nashville Hot Chicken. (Courtesy: Sid's Garage)

For example, the Flash-Fried Deviled Eggs come creole filled with candied bacon and a chipotle mustard dipping sauce. This puts a zesty spin on the classic savory finger food snack. One of the signature sides, the Bacon & Eggs, features four thick pieces of candied bacon (seen above minus the burgers), with two flash-fried eggs, served with a mustard sauce and a sriracha-bourbon and honey sauce. And where are my Mac & Cheese enthusiasts?! Sid’s other signature side packs a cheesy punch with a quad-cheese sauce, toasted truffle (yum) bread crumbs, and candied jalapeño bacon bits. This ramped-up side is your cheesy classic, with some sweet and savory additions.

I checked out the Crispy Tots and the Jekyll & Hyde burger. As a lifelong avid tatter tot consumer, these tots are on point. The tots themselves had an excellent crispy, with a still soft potatoey interior. The honest selling point here, though, is the sauces. The beer cheese is thick and creamy and blends together heavenly with the secret sauce at Sid’s Garage. Stir it up and there’s more than enough sauce blend to cover every inch of tot, with savory bits of well-seasoned pork belly sprinkled in that has been slow-roasted for 48 hours. And if you’re feeling feisty, you can add a fried egg for $2 more and get the boost from a fair bit of seasoning.

There were so many fascinating combinations, but I ultimately went with the Jekyll & Hyde burger due to some interesting ingredient pairings. For starters, this burger gets white cheddar, grilled peaches, stone-ground mustard, bacon-onion jam, and mixed greens. The white cheddar gets a great melt atop the succulent patty, which is seasoned well. The flavor profile is engaging between the grilled peach and mustard. I’ve always been a fan of ground mustard, and Sid’s Garage has a very fresh and tangy version, which certainly provides that expected lingering bite. This tangy mustard complements the enhanced sweetness from the grilled peaches. The grilling intensifies the natural sugars in peaches, softens the texture, and results in a sweet and caramelized flavor. This juicy and divine burger goes above and beyond the assignment, rounding out the meal. If this burger’s not for you, from what I’ve seen, Idahoans often appear to suggest the Nashville Hot Chicken, Not So Whimpie, Boss Hog, and Godzilla!

The Crispy Tots and Jekyll & Hyde burger at Sid's Garage in Phoenix, Arizona. (Jeff Popovich)

The Shakes

As you’ll see below, these colorful concoctions are definitely a sweet treat that could easily satisfy any sweet tooth. The Sid’s Garage shakes cover quite the sweet scope, often adding things like slices of cake, ice creams, lollipops, or ice cream bars. Sid’s Garage serves up shakes like Death By Chocolate, Sweet Baby Jesus (a Talledega Nights reference), Midnight Munchies, Fat Elvis, and the Southern Belle.

Shake examples at Sid's Garage in Phoenix, Arizona. (Courtesy: Sid's Garage, Jeff Popovich)

For those who might not frequent north Phoenix or Desert Ridge Marketplace, if you happen to find yourself in the area and dealing with a case of stomach rumblings, consider this burger bonanza! From juicy and creative burgers, delicious and hearty sides, and eye-catching sweet shakes, Sid’s Garage is a welcomed and fun change of pace to the restaurant and burger scene.

This is the fifth segment in a series on burgers in the Phoenix metro. Arizona’s Family Foodie is rolling out to some beloved local joints and restaurants around the Valley to check out some seriously stacked patties and two-handed beasts. Whether it’s a local staple or something new pushing the boundaries with one of America’s arguably most cherished foods, let’s roll up our sleeves and enjoy some juicy burgers!

