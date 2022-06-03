Seasonal temps and breezes for your weekend forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The overall weather pattern in the west remains pretty much unchanged as it has for the past couple of days. A ridge of high pressure is holding the jet stream to the north of Arizona, resulting in rather seasonal temperatures. With a couple of weak storms passing to the north of the state this weekend, we’ll pick up some high clouds, winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. Most of the cooling will be in the northern portion of the state.

Expect weekend highs in the Valley to be around 100-103 with overnight lows in the 70s. Next week, a ridge of high pressure will build in strength, and we expect the hottest weather so far in 2022, with the thermometer likely to get to 110 by Friday. Also likely will be the National Weather Service issuing the first Excessive Heat Warning of the year, perhaps as early as Thursday of next week. Last year we had 20 Excessive Heat Warnings around metro Phoenix. In 2020, we had a record 48 Excessive Heat Warnings.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.