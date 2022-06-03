Police identify suspect arrested for shooting at Buckeye officer

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye police have released the identity of the suspect who allegedly shot at an officer Thursday morning and attempted to escape arrest.

According to the report, it began Thursday around 9:30 a.m. when a Buckeye police officer responded to a call from a cement truck driver saying that a man was walking down Palo Verde Road holding a gun. He said he saw a man in his 20s or 30s walking on the side of the road who was “flailing the gun around” at first. The driver said the man then pointed the gun directly at him as he drove past.

The responding officer saw the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Juan Ortega, walking near a field just off of Palo Verde Road. The report says the officer saw Ortega had something in his hand but couldn’t determine what it was. When Ortega saw the officer, he reportedly started walking toward the police car. The officer said that he began making announcements over his PA system to the man. According to the report, Ortega started jogging toward the officer, pointed his gun at him, and fired.

The officer took cover and returned fire with a rifle. Ortega. The suspect wasn’t hit and ran into a cornfield where officers lost sight of him. A short time later, Ortega was discovered and arrested. Investigators later found a gun in the cornfield.

A FedEx delivery driver with an in-car camera witnessed the situation unfold. He was stopped behind the officer’s vehicle and heard him give instructions over the PA system to the “guy crossing the road with no shirt on [who] had a gun in his right hand down at his waist”. The witness said that he saw Ortega point a gun at the officer and fire, then start running away still firing before disappearing into a cornfield.

Ortega is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and has a cash-only appearance bond of $500,000. There is no mug shot available yet.

