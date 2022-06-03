Phoenix, Tempe ask residents to consider water use as drought plans activate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the last 24 hours, Phoenix and Tempe activated their drought plans. They’re both asking their residents to consider their water use and conserve where possible.

This is the first step for them. It’s a request, not a requirement. “It’s something we’ve been contemplating for a while,” Troy Hayes, the Water Director for Phoenix, said.

He said 40% of the city’s water comes from the Colorado River. With water levels there dropping, Phoenix declared a stage 1 water alert. “What we want them to do is go back and evaluate the water that they’re using, and make sure they’re using it most efficiently,” Hayes said. “There isn’t an immediate shortage. We have enough water supply,” he continued.

The City of Tempe is also activating stage 0 of its drought preparedness plan. They, too, cited the Colorado River as the reason they made the decision. “The situation is serious and we need to do what we can in order to further our long standing culture of conservation,” Craig Caggiano, the Water Resources Manager with Tempe, said.

Caggiano said about 6% of the city’s water comes from the Colorado River. “That stage is intended to alert our customers and residents that something is occurring that may trigger a shortage,” Caggiano said.

Tempe is also asking residents to review their water usage. It’s the first time they’ve done this. Back in January, Scottsdale asked residents to use 5% less water. That city said people joined in, using 8% less water. For more information about Tempe’s drought preparedness plan, click/tap here. To see Phoenix’s drought plan, click/tap here.

