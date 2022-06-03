Phoenix ranks Top 10 for forgetful Uber riders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When it comes to forgetting things in an Uber, Phoenix ranks near the top. According to the sixth annual Uber Lost and Found Index, Phoenix is the 10th most forgetful city. Austin, Texas took the top spot for the second year in a row, followed by Charlotte, North Carolina, and Houston. Indianapolis and Dallas round out the Top 5.

The annual index is full of interesting details about things lost but not forgotten. The most commonly forgotten items were a phone/camera, wallet or purse, keys, backpack and headphones/speakers. Those aren’t too surprising. But the list also has the most bizarre items that were lost in an Uber. They include a fingernail, “some tater tots, 500 grams of caviar, a Buddha locket, pie, supreme underwear, pizza costume and more.” A full list can be found here.

These are some of things left behind in Ubers last year. (Emily Chan // Emily Chan Creative LLC | Uber)

The most keys left behind were ones for Toyotas, followed by Honda, BMW, and Jeep. According to the list, 5 p.m. is the most forgetful time of the day. During the past year, more than 40 riders nationwide left behind their CPAP machines.

For those riders who forgot something, they can check out this video which outlines steps to try and get their stuff back. The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone in an Uber, you can log in to your account on a computer. Customers can also connect to Uber support via webchat.

