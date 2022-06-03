One police officer killed, another injured in shooting in eastern Arizona

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A police officer has been killed and another seriously injured following a shooting Thursday on the Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona.

According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7 p.m., a White Mountain Apache police officer pulled over a vehicle on East Fork Road in Whiteriver. During the traffic stop, an altercation occurred and the officer was fatally shot. The suspect then drove away in the officer’s vehicle with other White Mountain Apache police units in pursuit.

The pursuit continued through remote areas of the Fort Apache Reservation to the Hawley Lake area where officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire. The suspect was killed and a second officer was wounded. That officer was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment. So far, the names of the officers involved and the suspect are not being released. The injured officer’s condition is currently unknown.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe released the following statement: “The Tribe is indebted to our Police Department and EMS for their prompt and courageous response, and grateful for the assistance rendered by our neighboring jurisdictions. Our prayers, tonight, are with the families of those officers involved, and with all of our first responders.”

Other agencies that responded included the White Mountain Apache Game Rangers, San Carlos Apache Game Rangers, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The investigation is being led by the FBI.

Whiteriver is nearly 200 miles from the Phoenix metro area. (Arizona's Family)

