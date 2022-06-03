Mexico, Uruguay fans celebrate growth in soccer community ahead of Glendale match

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Has an interest in soccer grown in the Valley? Fans certainly think so. Many of them took to Glendale Thursday for a friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay at State Farm Stadium. “It feels nice that we’re all here together,” Almendra Hernandez said. “Sometimes we’ll start talking and we just connect over where we’re from and what we’re doing here.”

“Whenever we come to games you walk into the stadium and it’s like aw, finally here!” said Alex Beltran.

The Mexican national team has played at State Farm Stadium nine times since 2006. But this time, some other fans are getting a chance to cheer on their team. “I’ve been in this country for 45 years and this is the first time we’ve gotten close to my team. It’s awesome, it’s a dream come true,” said Carlos Lacosta, a Uruguay fan.

“For too many years we had the chance to see our selection play here, so it’s fantastic. It’s unbelievable for us,” Maria Fernanian said.

Over the past couple of years, soccer has gained a more significant following in the United States. A new poll by Morning Consult found that 32% of Americans consider themselves soccer fans. “In the last 5 years more on the women’s side, U.S. Women’s soccer team has grown tremendously but now it’s picking up and I hope it keeps going this way,” Lacosta said.

With promise on the horizon, fans here are excited for what’s next. “It is huge, it’s huge in this area. I’m not from the area. I’m from the New York area but it’s huge here,” said Jay Fernandez.

“It’s amazing how many people come and gather around and just support their team,” said Victor Gutierres.

Another big attraction over the past couple of years has been the Phoenix Rising soccer team, which is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Arizona.

