Highs today in the low triple digits, first 110 degree day expected next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps will start out mild in Phoenix on your Friday with most Valley locations in the 70s.

Plan on another hot day later this afternoon with our highs climbing to around 104 degrees. The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 101. We will see some breezes today around the state, with the wind increasing for the weekend. There is a Red Flag Warning in northwest AZ for Saturday with gusts of up to 35 mph possible. Conditions are quite dry out there, so high fire danger is expected. Please use caution if you are recreating outside.

Next week, the real heat hits the state. It looks like we will see our first 110-degree day of the year by Thursday. The average first 110 in Phoenix is June 11, so this is right on time. The high heat isn’t a guarantee, but we are keeping a close eye on it! Until then, enjoy the slightly above-normal temps as we head into the weekend.

