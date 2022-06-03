Your Life
GCU offering new program to address electrician shortage

The university is partnering with Rosendin Electric and Maricopa County
The pre-apprenticeship pathway will be offered at GCU beginning this fall.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University is partnering with Tempe-based Rosendin Electric and Maricopa County on a program that will make it easier for high school graduates to become electricians.

The pre-apprenticeship pathway will be offered at GCU beginning this fall. The university says thanks to grant funding, the first 80 students in the program this year will have their tuition paid for. The pathway consists of 16 hours of coursework for a semester. GCU President Brian Mueller says there is a test at the end of the semester. If students pass, they will step into the electrician apprenticeship role, a paid job.

Record number of job openings giving Arizona college, high school graduates options

This comes as companies report a shortage of electricians in Arizona. According to the CEO of Rosendin, there are 1,500 electricians needed in our state. Mueller says while the school work isn’t easy and includes a lot of math, the students will get a lot of support and the payoff is just months away.

“If we can get these kids extremely motivated to go at this very hard, over the period of four months, one semester, they are going to be able to step into a pretty well paying job which has a bright future,” Mueller said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for electricians was $60,040 in 2021. It expects job growth for electricians to grow an estimated 9% from 2020 to 2030. Here is information on how to apply.

