Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Former University of Arizona football player charged with murder

Arizona cornerback DaVonte' Neal (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Arizona cornerback DaVonte' Neal (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) -- Idaho State assistant football coach and former University of Arizona cornerback DaVonte’ Neal has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man in Arizona. Pocatello police say Neal is charged with first-degree murder, drive-by-shooting and discharging a firearm at a structure in the 2017 death of Bryan T. Burns.

Neal was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County, Arizona, on May 16, and a warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after. Neal is being held without bail at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, Idaho, awaiting extradition to Arizona. Idaho State University officials say they intend to terminate his contract.

Neal played college football at the University of Arizona from 2013 to 2015. Before transferring to Arizona, he spent the 2012 season at the University of Notre Dame. He was also a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale.

Arizona’s Family news staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes....
Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme
Team executives issued a proposal to the Tempe City Council Thursday for a $2.1 billion...
Arizona Coyotes make pitch to Tempe City Council to build entertainment district
Volunteer Sarah Shew is volunteering her time to participate in the program called "Recorded...
Volunteer making a difference at Peoria nonprofit for sight-challenged people
How to protect your money while you're on summer vacation