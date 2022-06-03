Former University of Arizona football player charged with murder

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) -- Idaho State assistant football coach and former University of Arizona cornerback DaVonte’ Neal has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man in Arizona. Pocatello police say Neal is charged with first-degree murder, drive-by-shooting and discharging a firearm at a structure in the 2017 death of Bryan T. Burns.

Neal was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County, Arizona, on May 16, and a warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after. Neal is being held without bail at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, Idaho, awaiting extradition to Arizona. Idaho State University officials say they intend to terminate his contract.

Neal played college football at the University of Arizona from 2013 to 2015. Before transferring to Arizona, he spent the 2012 season at the University of Notre Dame. He was also a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale.

