Customer Pays It Forward to air conditioning tech in New River

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in New River to Mike Wood, an air conditioning technician in high demand this time of year. Randy Hulshart nominated Wood. “I met Mike about five years ago when I needed some help and he showed right up and did everything you could ask from somebody. Trustworthy guy, honest guy, family man and he loves to live life,” he said.

We all know that an air conditioning unit is one of the most important items to have at your home during an Arizona summer and finding a good technician can be difficult. All of Wood’s customers at Arizona Desert Chill Air appreciate his honesty and knowledge of air conditioners, and because of that, Hulshart wanted to Pay It Forward to him.

I handed Hulshart our Pay If Forward $500 award, and we walked up to surprise Wood. “I just wanted to say thanks man, you have been a great guy and a great friend and whenever I call you answer. You are there for me, and I know you are there for other people as well,” Hulshart said. “I try to man. That is our motto at Desert Chill, everybody chill,” replied Wood.

Wood knows his air conditioners and he tries to maintain them as long as he can. He doesn’t force customers to spend thousands of dollars on a new unit if they don’t need one. In fact, the oldest unit he still maintains goes all the way back to 1975. “I like having a job where you can make money and help people as well. It gets hot out here so it feels like I am doing them a service. I have been out it since 2003, trying to keep people cool and I love it,” Wood said. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, go to our website and click on the community page and fill out a nomination form.

