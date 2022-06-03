Your Life
Arizona Coyotes make pitch to Tempe City Council to build entertainment district

A vote will be held at the end of the meeting about whether negotiations with the Arizona Coyotes will continue.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Coyotes need a new home, and the team is hoping to build it in Tempe. Team executives issued a proposal to the Tempe City Council Thursday for a $2.1 billion state-of-the-art arena and entertainment district. It would be located along Tempe Town Lake, off Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

The special Tempe City Council meeting was held to determine whether the city wants to keep working with the team and its developer on making the project happen. Team officials told councilmembers that the development would be privately funded and create close to 7,000 new jobs.

Phoenix warns Tempe about putting proposed entertainment district in flight path

The project would include a 16,000-seat hockey arena, retail stores, restaurants, a sportsbook, hotels, apartments and office space. Representatives from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport also made a presentation, expressing concerns about apartments being built too close to the airport.

Dozens of people gathered outside Tempe City Hall to let council members know how they should vote. Some support the development project, but others do not. A vote to continue discussions on the project is expected late Thursday night.

