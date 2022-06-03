8 events happening in the Valley to kick off June

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Triple-digit temperatures are here to stay in the Valley, or at least until we get our first monsoon storm. So, to kick off the month of June--the official start of summer and Pride Month--here are eight things happening around the Valley.

1. First Friday

It’s a monthly retreat for Phoenicians and those across the Valley. First Fridays are some of the biggest art walks in the country serving up food, pop-up marketplaces, and live music. Nestled in Roosevelt Row, there’s plenty to see and culture to experience. During the month of June, select businesses and vendors will celebrate Pride Month. Click/tap here to learn more.

When: Friday, June 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 333 E Roosevelt Street, Phoenix (and surrounding areas)

Cost: Varies

2. Pride Night: Phoenix Rising

Head over to Wild Horse Pass to watch a great game with our Phoenix Rising who will be taking Birmingham Legion FC. $5 from each ticket sold will be donated to support LGBTQ organizations like One-n-Ten, Equality Arizona, Phoenix Pride, and ONE Community. Click/tap here to learn more.

When: Saturday, June 4 from 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $24.00

3. World Atlatl Day

Did you know what predated a bow-and-arrow? A spear-thrower, which is also known as the atlatl! Pueblo Grande Museum is putting on a demonstration and accuracy contest for free! The museum will be offering free admission and is inviting anyone to try to throw some darts using the atlatl. No experience is needed! Click/tap here to learn more.

When: Saturday, June 4 from 9:00 a.m. to noon

Where: Pueblo Grande Museum Archaeological Park, Phoenix,

Cost: Free!

4. Andy Grammar in Concert

Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Andy Grammar is coming to the East Valley on Saturday. Grammar could be best known for his pop hits that carry just a little bit of country flair. His feel-good music has even netted him a Sports Emmy for Oustanding Music Direction, and a prestigious Clio Award. Click/tap here to learn more.

When: Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Cost: Tickets range from $40 to $60.

5. Arizona Wedding Show

One of the biggest wedding shows in the southwest is in town showcasing the latest and most fabulous bridal trends. Attend a workshop to learn how to DIY or scope out the vendors if you work in the industry. Click/tap here to learn more.

When: Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: Early registration is $10; regular registration is $12; children 12 and under are free

6. Chandler Drum Circle

Feeling adventurous? A little-known spot in the East Valley has something you might want to check out. The Chandler Drum Circle calls itself “Arizona’s most family friendly drum circle,” and over 50 people of all ages participate. According to its blog, it was formed back in 2012 after a session at the Historic Downtown Chandler’s Farmers’ Market? How cool is that!.

When: Sunday, June 5

Where: Downtown Chandler Public Library

Cost: Free to participate.

7. Something Rotten

This musical comedy will give you a topsy-turvy Broadway take on two brothers’ journey to create the world’s first musical, according to the Phoenix Theater. As you might expect, things don’t quite go as planned. Click/tap here to learn more.

When: Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5 (Showtimes running through June 19)

Where: Phoenix Theater

Cost: Tickets start at $39.

8, Emo Pride at the Rebel Lounge

If theater quite isn’t your jam, perhaps a sweet lived memory of angst from our past. E-Mo from Alt-AZ, Matthew Moody, and Nick Antonucci from Murder Me will be at Emo Pride at the Rebel Lounge. Click/tap here to learn more.

When: Saturday, June 4. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Where: The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix

Cost: $10

