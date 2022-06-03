13 hurt when Greyhound bus heading to Phoenix blows tire in Southern California

BANNING, CA (AP) — Thirteen people have been injured after a Greyhound bus heading to Phoenix blew a tire and veered into a sports utility vehicle and a center divider wall on a California desert highway on Friday. California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Montez says there were 33 people aboard the bus when it crashed on Interstate 10 in Banning, about 90 miles east of Los Angeles. The bus was going about 60 mph when the blowout happened on the left-hand side.

Montez says 13 people were taken to hospitals but only one of the injured had a major injury, believed to be a compound fracture. Two of the injured were in the Mitsubishi SUV that was struck by the bus. The other 11 people were aboard the bus.

