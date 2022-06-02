Warmer temperatures expected today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and a bit warmer in the Valley today with a forecast high of 103 degrees. We hit 100 degrees yesterday, and 101 is the average high for this time of year in Phoenix. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for ozone. Carpooling is encouraged, along with any gas-powered equipment. Anyone with asthma or a sensitive respiratory system should avoid time outside today, especially during the afternoon hours.

A ridge of high pressure is beginning to build over our region, leading to a warm-up today and tomorrow. Temperatures will climb to about 103 both today and tomorrow. Over the weekend, a trough moving by to our north will bring a drop of a degree or two in those afternoon highs, and breezy conditions across the state. For the Valley, breezy weather is expected Friday and Saturday.

Next week, a stronger ridge of high pressure looks likely to build in from the west, bringing hotter temperatures. At this point, afternoon heat looks to peak near 106 by the middle of next week. No rain is in sight.

