Suspect on the loose after being shot at by officers in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for a suspect after officers opened fire in Chandler on Wednesday night. It happened at a Little Caesars Pizza on Arizona Avenue just north of Chandler Boulevard just after 7 p.m. Investigators said they got a call about a man with a gun. Officers arrived and then they shot at him, police said. It’s unclear if he was hit but he ran off into the neighborhood. No officers were hurt.

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area between Galveston and Erie streets. Aerial video shows a lot of police cars in the area. A law enforcement helicopter also helped in the search for the gunman from the air. This is the 27th officer-involved shooting in the Valley and the 42nd of its kind in Arizona so far in 2022.

