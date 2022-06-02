Reward offered for arrests of those who vandalized Prescott Valley school, home

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Prescott Valley Police Department is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrests of those who vandalized a home and an elementary school. Officers said on Friday, around 1:45 a.m., the crooks went to the vacant home, set the carpet on fire, and turned on a faucet, flooding the home. They also splattered paint throughout the house.

On Monday, around 11: 40 a.m., police were called after staff found Coyote Springs Elementary School had been vandalized. The suspects sprayed graffiti inside and outside of the building, and police believe they were there for “quite some time.” Since it happened at a school, the crime is considered a felony. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or www.yavapaisw.com. Tipsters could receive up to $400 for their information.

