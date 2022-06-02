Prosecutors file charges against woman shot by police, release image from police body-worn camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor says false narratives were relied upon after police shot a woman last Friday night near 6th and Prospect Avenue.

A woman recorded video after the shooting occurred and shared it online, saying the woman who was shot was unarmed. On Wednesday, prosecutors released an image from a police body-worn camera that showed a gun in the hand of a woman. Prosecutors say the image shows Leonna Hale.

Hale is charged with several counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting a lawful detention.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said prosecutors reviewed body camera video and additional evidence that showed Hale “continually displayed a weapon during her encounter with police officers.”

Following the May 27 shooting, Missouri State Highway Patrol spoke with KCTV5 News about the initial investigation. Sgt. Andy Bell said that - before the shooting - Kansas City, Kansas, police dispatch shared the description of a vehicle occupied by two suspects involved in a reported armed carjacking.

“Kansas City, Missouri, officers spotted this vehicle,” Sgt. Bell said. “A very good description was given, along with [the] license plate and two suspects.”

Kansas City, Mo police officers say they saw the vehicle parked in a Family Dollar parking lot. According to police officers at the scene, the man driving the car ran away from police but was later arrested. “A female suspect exited the passenger seat,” Bell said on Friday. “She got into the parking lot near about four or five vehicles.”

According to court records, several officers’ body-worn cameras recorded video from different angles of Hale holding a firearm in her right hand. After reviewing the body-worn camera video, investigators said officers could be heard giving verbal commands to drop the firearm and Hale is “observed to still be pointing the firearm in the victims’ direction.” Then, three gunshots are heard. Two officers reported they discharged their firearms. “A suspect handgun was located in the parking lot near a vehicle,” Bell previously said.

Court records state the body-worn camera video showed Hale stumbled and fell to the ground after she was shot and did not appear have a firearm in her hands any longer. Police say she was placed in handcuffs and officers called EMS to respond. Hale’s injuries were initially described as serious.

Court records say that, during an initial interview, Hale denied having a gun or anything in her hands. Detectives say Hale requested a lawyer when they asked to interview her a second time.

On Wednesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued a written statement that said:

“Some false narratives about what happened last Friday night at 6th and Prospect Avenue, unfortunately, were relied upon by some media and other sources. Our job, as prosecutors, is to remain neutral and review all evidence. Our review of body cam videos provided the actual accounting of events that night. Our review of the investigation revealed the defendant, although she denied having a weapon at the time of the encounter with law enforcement officers, continually displayed a weapon during her encounter with police officers and also appeared to be attempting to flee. The two officers stated that she was armed with what they believed to be a handgun. Body camera footage confirms the officers’ statements that Hale was holding a handgun. Still photos, taken from body cam footage, of this encounter also demonstrate a weapon was present and in the hands of the defendant.”

A spokesperson for Missouri State Highway Patrol said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Once complete, investigators will submit their reports and evidence to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for final review.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the department will continue to cooperate with Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation and provide full transparency throughout the process.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded on Twitter Wednesday. Mayor Lucas tweeted: “Body cameras have been a positive addition to reaching the truth in public safety investigations. I appreciate the prosecutor today sharing facts and an image that clarify the public narrative concerning last Friday’s shooting.”

