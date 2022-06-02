Police involved in shooting south of Buckeye Municipal Airport; no officers hurt

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities responded to a shooting involving Buckeye police near Palo Verde Road and Southern Avenue Thursday morning. The shooting happened just 2 miles south of the Buckeye Municipal Airport around 9:45 a.m.

Buckeye police confirmed a shooting involving its officers. Police say that no officers or the suspect are injured. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if the suspect is in custody. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.

