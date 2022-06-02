Your Life
Phoenix woman gets $2,435 check from car wash that damaged her car

The company apologized and then hand-delivered a check to Martha for more than $2,000.
By Gary Harper
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Martha Otero says thanks to On Your Side, she has this check for more than $2,435. How do you feel?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked her. “Ecstatic. Relieved. I’m so happy she replied. “I am very happy that I contacted On Your Side.

In a previous On Your Side report, Martha told us how she went through a Clean Freak car wash in downtown Phoenix. But when she was inside the wash tunnel, something happened. “I couldn’t see anything. All of the sudden there was a big bang. And I’m like, oh my gosh, what just happened. And then there was another bang,” explained Martha.

That banging was Martha’s car ramming into a vehicle in front of her, and she was then rear-ended by the car behind her. The incident left front and rear bumpers damaged. “Okay, obviously cracked and with a gaping hole here,” Harper said as he surveyed the damage.

There was a collision just outside of the wash tunnel preventing cars from exiting, causing a log jam inside. Police arrived and in their report, stated, “It appears that the car wash was responsible for the collisions as no one was observing the exit to ensure it was clear of obstructions.”

Martha submitted estimates for more than $2,000 to get her car repaired and called Clean Freak numerous times. But she says the company ignored her for nearly two months.

However, things changed once On Your Side got involved, and I got a hold of Clean Freak management. The company apologized and then hand-delivered a check to Martha for more than $2,435. “I’m going to deposit this check, and I’m getting my card repaired,” Martha said, smiling.

On Your Side appreciates Clean Freak’s quick resolution, and she plans on getting her car repaired in the next two weeks.

