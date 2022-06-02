Your Life
A nice weekend ahead!

A bigger warm-up expected next weekend
Expect sunny skies around the Valley this Thursday.
Expect sunny skies around the Valley this Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Expect sunny skies around the Valley this Thursday. Our Ozone Pollution Advisory continues through 9 pm tonight. Look for clear skies overnight with morning lows in the lower to mid-70′s. Sunny and a bit warmer conditions continue to kick off the weekend with highs in the 102-104 range. Look for a moderate heat risk for the Valley — make sure to stay hydrated!

High levels of ground-level ozone through 9pm tonight.
High levels of ground-level ozone through 9pm tonight.(First Alert WX Team)
Don't forget to stay hydrated!
Don't forget to stay hydrated!(First Alert WX Team)

A weak weather disturbance passing to the north of the state will pick up the winds a bit on Friday and Saturday, with a few high clouds thrown into the mix. A mix of cooler air behind these systems may cool the Valley off by a degree or two. Look for wind gusts approaching the 20-25mph range in the afternoon.

Looking at mid-week next week, a stronger ridge of high pressure is expected to build in, causing highs to go into the 105-108 range, with possible 110′s across the Valley by next weekend. Be on the lookout for any heat advisories. We will stay on top of it and keep you up to date!

