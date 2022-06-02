New Fairmont Hotel and Residences coming to downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Development company Thunderbird Legacy Development and Fairmont Hotel & Resorts has announced that they’ll be opening a brand new location in downtown Phoenix in early 2025.

The luxury hotel at 39 E. Jackson Street will be 25 stories tall with more than 200 guestrooms, more than 30 suites and 151 Fairmont-brand penthouse residences. Four bars and restaurants, a rooftop pool, gourmet cafe, meeting spaces, shops, and more will be available to residents and guests as well.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Fairmont Phoenix, bringing the renowned Fairmont brand to the heart of downtown Phoenix, an epicenter for innovation and growth,” commented Heather McCrory, CEO of Accor North & Central America. “Fairmont Phoenix will be a prominent addition to the region’s growing luxury portfolio and will provide a unique offering unlike anything in Phoenix.”

Those interested in purchasing a residence will have the option of living on floors 14 through 25 with access to an owner’s lounge, outdoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, private entrance, and other amenities. These units will be the first branded-residential condos in central Phoenix. To learn more, click here.

Mayor Kate Gallego said she is excited for the opportunities that this new resort and condominium location will bring. “I’m particularly excited about the influx of new jobs that Fairmont Phoenix will bring to the area,” Gallego said. “It’s a great way to add beauty and economic prosperity to the city.”

