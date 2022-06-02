How record-high gas prices are affecting Litchfield Park’s public safety budget

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — City leaders in Litchfield Park say record-high gas prices aren’t stopping their police officers from patrolling. Some departments in the United States are telling officers not to idle their cars or limit how much driving they do to save on gas. The Litchfield Park assistant city manager Paige Peterson says that won’t happen in their city. “We’ll take care of it,” Peterson said. “Public safety is very important to the mayor and the council so this is one of the last things we’d recommend if we needed to budget reductions.”

Litchfield Park doesn’t have its own police department and instead contracts public safety services through the City of Avondale. Peterson says the city went over its fuel budget by 14% this year. In April, officials decided to add $10,000, or 28% to their fuel budget for the next fiscal year that starts July 1. They thought a gallon of gas would stay around $4, but prices now in Maricopa County are averaging more than $5 a gallon. Peterson believes the extra $10,000 still won’t be enough next year with prices still climbing.

Right now, the city can handle the cost of gas. They have extra revenue this year from sales tax so the extra money going to gas is not being taken away from another department. But if prices keep rising, they might need to dip into the contingency fund. “It is concerning, especially when you see the $6 a gallon that could be coming. It is very concerning to us,” Peterson said.

The Litchfield Park fuel fund includes city vehicles, not just police. Police squad cars do use the most gas of any city cars or trucks. We also reached out to several other Valley police departments who say they also will not restrict patrols right now.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.