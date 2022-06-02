Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Instagram to add Amber Alerts to social media feeds

Instagram is partnering with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help more people respond to Amber Alerts.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When a child is kidnapped, every minute matters. Now, in an effort to reach more people as quickly as possible, Instagram is adding Amber Alerts to its platform.

“If you are in the geographic search area for a missing child, and there is an Amber Alert that goes out, you will see in your Instagram feed, if you’re on the app,” explained Kate Randle, a public policy manager at Meta. “You’ll see an alert that will say information about the abducted child, as well as a picture of the child, and then what I think is really important is an opportunity to directly contact law enforcement through the app if you think you see something suspicious.”

Michelle DeLaune, president and CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, praised the social media partnership. “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people,” DeLaune said in a written statement.

For years, Facebook has posted Amber Alert information to users’ timelines, resulting in hundreds of tips for investigators. “There was one example in Florida. There was a woman who was just out on her lunch break looking through Facebook, saw the alert, and was able to get in touch with law enforcement and help save the child,” Randle said. “It’s working. We’re seeing it work, and I think we’re just going to continue to see that grow as we expand to Instagram.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Reaching more people with Amber Alerts, thanks to Instagram
The Department of Child Safety confirmed it received three separate reports concerning Chaskah...
New details on Scottsdale grandmother accused of torturing, murdering grandson
New Arizona law helps targets of frivolous libel lawsuits
DCS investigated family multiple times before boy was found dead in Scottsdale