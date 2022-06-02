GCU expansion forces residents out of mobile home community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents at Periwinkle Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live. Grand Canyon University owns the property off 7th Avenue and Colter Street in Phoenix. Now, the university is expanding, and residents were told in April they had to be out by the end of October.

“We don’t have the money, enough money to be able to get up and leave somewhere else,” said Marestrella Gutierrez, who has lived in the community since 2012.

On Wednesday night, the university held a community meeting to address residents’ concerns. Many tell Arizona’s Family they can’t afford to move, especially in today’s market. “It feels like short notice only because it has been hard on jobs and everything and hard to save up money too,” said Gutierrez.

In a statement, GCU said, “As a university that is deeply committed to the City of Phoenix and the Village of Maryvale, we don’t take this process lightly and realize that relocating their mobile homes to other nearby parks can be a hardship for the people who live in Periwinkle.”

The university said state funds are available to help residents with moving expenses - up to $7,500 for a single-section mobile home. Residents can also abandon their homes and receive $1,875 or more, depending on the size of the house. However, residents Arizona’s Family spoke with said that is not enough. Some worry they could end up on the streets.

“It is kind of sad. I don’t want to have my kids out on the streets,” said Gutierrez.

A spokesperson with GCU said they plan to work with residents individually to address any unique circumstances.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.