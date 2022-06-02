Frites Street supplying Arizona restaurants with delicious French fries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flip Isard is a former music guy turned Fry Guy! He started Frites Street in 2015 as a food truck offering Belgian style pommes frites on the street.

Frites Street specializes in house-brined, double-fried French fries. Two years into the food truck biz, Isard bought his first expensive French fry tool—a $2,000 slicer that could cut faster than slicing by hand. Flip sent a video of the machine in action to a chef friend, who then asked for a sample fry. That chef liked the sample so much that he put Frites Street fries on his menu at two of his restaurants. After that, calls started coming in from more local chefs, and soon major distributors like Sysco foods, Shamrock foods, Peddlers sons started calling too, wanting Frites Street fries!

By the end of 2017, Flip sold the food truck and went all-in on wholesale fries, and moved into a production kitchen in the Scottsdale Airpark. He flew to Idaho and met the farmers who grew the potato he loved. He told them he was going all-in on his fry dream and wanted to have a connection to their farm and his number one ingredient. He shook the farmers’ hands, and they told him they’d keep him stocked with the highest quality potato on the market.

Frites Street is now making 45,000 pounds of French fries a week and shipping them to the best chefs in the Valley, as well as high-end chefs and restaurants in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York City and more. If you want to try the fries, you can buy a sample kit for home or check out the Frites Street interactive map on their website to find a restaurant by you. Ingo’s Tasty Food offers a fan favorite—the Fresh Shattered Potato Chips—supplied by Frites Street!

Frites Street | Phone: 602-363-0121 | Instagram: @fritesstreet | Facebook account: @fritesstreet

