Former President Trump endorses investor Blake Masters in Arizona Senate primary

PHOENIX (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed investor Blake Masters in the crowded Republican Senate primary in Arizona. Masters is an ally of tech investor Peter Thiel, as is JD Vance, who won Trump’s endorsement in the Ohio Senate primary on the way to a victory last month.

Trump calls Masters a “great modern-day thinker” and is slamming Masters’ chief rival, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, for doing too little to promote Trump’s lies about the 2020 White House election. Republicans hope the winner of the Aug. 2 primary can unseat Sen. Mark Kelley, who faces no major opposition for the Democratic nomination and help flip control of the Senate back to the GOP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.