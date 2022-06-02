Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Former President Trump endorses investor Blake Masters in Arizona Senate primary

FILE - Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle...
FILE - Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday, May 27, 2022, in Houston. Trump endorsed investor Blake Masters in Arizona's crowded U.S. Senate primary Thursday, June 2, giving his blessing to another acolyte of tech investor Peter Thiel after his nod helped “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance secure the GOP nomination in Ohio. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed investor Blake Masters in the crowded Republican Senate primary in Arizona. Masters is an ally of tech investor Peter Thiel, as is JD Vance, who won Trump’s endorsement in the Ohio Senate primary on the way to a victory last month.

Trump calls Masters a “great modern-day thinker” and is slamming Masters’ chief rival, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, for doing too little to promote Trump’s lies about the 2020 White House election. Republicans hope the winner of the Aug. 2 primary can unseat Sen. Mark Kelley, who faces no major opposition for the Democratic nomination and help flip control of the Senate back to the GOP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
Representatives from True the Vote presented their findings to eight Republican lawmakers in a...
Arizona lawmakers hear from election conspiracy theorists
Gov. Ducey said the proposal was too vague and could lead to kicking voters off the rolls based...
Gov. Ducey vetoes voter registration cancellation bill
Gov. Doug Ducey vetoes bill for first time this year
Gov. Doug Ducey vetoes voter registration bill