Firefighters extinguishing fire at Phoenix mattress factory warehouse

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix fire officials say they are extinguishing a first-alarm fire in the area of W. Van Buren Street and N. 35th Avenue.

Phoenix Fire officials say that the fire started on a large pallet of material inside the Ortho Mattress Factory Store warehouse. Employees reported the fire this morning, and sprinklers were activated. So far, officials say the fire is contained inside the building and that officials are checking for any further danger and are managing hot spots.

No injuries have been reported, and there are no more details available at this time.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

