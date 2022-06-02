Exclusively for Arizona’s Family viewers: Get unlimited access to 2022 Diamondbacks summer games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family and the Arizona Diamondbacks are teaming up to offer this year’s “Summer Pass,” giving you access to unlimited D-backs home games during the summer 2022 season.

The “Summer Pass” gives many fans and families an easy and affordable option to enjoy this summer’s remaining home games. There is no cap on the number of remaining home games pass holders can attend between June 14 to August 31. There are a total of 37 home games included in the pass.

For just $99, pass holders will have access to:

Unlimited home games throughout the summer (June 13-August 31).

Interleague matchups in June against the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, including a Father’s Day game on Sunday, June 19.

Access to the popular 4th of July game against the San Francisco Giants. This game will also feature an exclusive Patriotic Tee giveaway for the first 10,000 fans.

Exciting weekend matchup July 22-24 against the Washington Nationals, including Star Wars night on Saturday, July 23.

August series against the St. Louis Cardinals from August 19-21, featuring a postgame concert by Switchfoot on Friday, August 19.

How you can score a Summer Pass:

Purchase your D-backs Summer Pass at dbacks.com/summerpass. Each game day, Summer Pass holders will receive a text message with a link to opt-in to reserve seats and receive mobile tickets delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.

