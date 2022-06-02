I-10 eastbound lanes closed inside the tunnel after serious crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving five vehicles, including a semi-truck, has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at 7th Avenue. The crash happened near the east end of the tunnel around 2:30 p.m. ADOT cameras showed a black car with a smashed front bumper next to a white truck. Traffic was heavily backed up inside the tunnel. Troopers say one of the vehicles involved also rolled over in the crash.

Drivers are asked to be patient because of delays and use alternate routes. The closure isn’t affecting westbound traffic. Troopers did not say what caused the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

