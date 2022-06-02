Your Life
City of Phoenix issues water alert amid drought

The City of Phoenix is urging people to cut back on water.
The City of Phoenix is urging people to cut back on water.(Nenad Stojkovic / CC BY 2.0)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is calling on customers to reduce their water as the city activated its drought management plan on Wednesday. The City of Phoenix declared a stage 1 water alert during the afternoon City Council meeting. The alert means officials are urging people to cut back on their water use that’ll have a minimal impact on their daily lives. The city points to watering landscape correctly as one of the easiest and most effective ways to conserve water. Since the water reductions are voluntary, the city will focus on customer outreach and education on the drought conditions rather than enforcement.

There is less and less water in the Colorado River, and the federal government is working with the seven states who use the water to manage the changing conditions. The record-low levels of Lake Powell and Lake Mead are also troubling and experts’ predictions say it’ll only get worse. “The situation on the Colorado River is unprecedented, and we are taking it very seriously,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “Each of us is responsible for making simple changes to live more sustainably in the desert environment we call home. The City of Phoenix is committed to reducing water use in city operations and providing the tools residents and businesses need to use this precious resource efficiently.”

Officials say Phoenicians shouldn’t be worried as the city has a 100-year assured water supply. Phoenix also recycles nearly all its wastewater and uses it in agriculture, energy production, urban irrigation, aquifer recharge, and riparian wetland maintenance.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

