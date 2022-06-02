Brittney Griner receiving, answering WNBA players’ emails

PHOENIX (AP) - Brittney Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials.

Griner doesn’t have access to email, she’ll either write a response on paper and her lawyers will take a photo of it or she’ll dictate a response. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained in Russia for 104 days.

Like many WNBA players, Los Angeles Sparks forward Amanda Zahui B. wants Griner to know she is thinking about her as the two-time Olympic gold medalist remains, in the view of U.S. officials, wrongfully detained in Russia.

