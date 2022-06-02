Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Brittney Griner receiving, answering WNBA players’ emails

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in...
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Brittney Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Brittney Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials.

Griner doesn’t have access to email, she’ll either write a response on paper and her lawyers will take a photo of it or she’ll dictate a response. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained in Russia for 104 days.

Like many WNBA players, Los Angeles Sparks forward Amanda Zahui B. wants Griner to know she is thinking about her as the two-time Olympic gold medalist remains, in the view of U.S. officials, wrongfully detained in Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Active shooter at Tulsa, Oklahoma clinic.
Assault-style weapon in deadly Tulsa medical facility shooting was bought that day, sources say
Phoenix fire officials say they are working to extinguish a first-alarm fire in the area of W....
Firefighters extinguishing fire at Phoenix mattress factory warehouse
Tovrea Castle tour lottery now open for fall
GCU expansion forcing mobile home community to find new homes