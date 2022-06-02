Your Life
Arcadia home of former Arizona Cardinals head coach sells for $3.5 million

The home sold for $3.5 million on Wednesday.(The Joffe Group)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARCADIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The home that once belonged to former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt is now off the market. On Wednesday, the nearly 4,000 square-foot home in Arcadia sold for $3.5 million.

The home has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and sits at the foot of Camelback Mountain, giving the buyers a breathtaking view. According to Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group, the buyers loved the floor plan and the privacy of the home. The house was built in 1967 and sits on a half-acre lot. It features a gorgeous landscape, pool, gazebo, fire pit, custom brick patio, built-in barbecue and a beautiful yard. The home was previously bought in 2016 for $1.68 million.

Whisenhunt served as the head coach of the Cardinals for six seasons and led them to their only Super Bowl appearance in 2009. He finished with a record of 45-51 with the Cardinals and two playoff appearances.

Take a look at the stunning home!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

