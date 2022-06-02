Advertisement

47 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

Adoption builds families
Adoption builds families(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 47 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

Abigail

Abigail
Abigail is a sweet and helpful child who loves being creative and enjoys arts and crafts. She loves being outdoors and would love to visit the beach in the future. Her dream is to become a veterinarian and work with large animals. Get to know Abigail and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Adrian J.

Adrian J.
Adrian is a sociable, funny and happy child with a larger-than-life attitude. He is savvy in all things technology and software and loves to share his knowledge. Adrian would like to be a police officer with a K-9 when he grows up. Get to know Adrian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Alexander R.

Alexander R.
Alexander is a self-described “old soul” who loves fantasy novels, sports, Gilligan’s Island and classic rock. He enjoys learning about history and the military and is considering a career in the Armed Forces. Get to know Alex and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Alexis

Alexis
Alexis is kid that loves singing songs by his favorite band Maroon 5. He loves to make people laugh and being goofy with his friends. In his free time, he enjoys being outdoors shopping and swimming. Get to know Alexis and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Angel and Juan

Angel and Juan
Angel and Juan are two fun loving and social brothers who enjoy being active playing football, basketball and bike riding. Both brothers would love to go to Disneyland one day and enjoy attending church. When relaxing at home, they like to play video games, play with Legos and watch action movies. Both brothers dream of playing college football some-day. Get to know Angel, Juan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Anthony K.

Anthony K.
Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because he says, “no pain, no gain!” Anthony is into music - he loves rap, country and “love music,” which Anthony says may help him on a date one day! Anthony is very interested in learning more about his German culture. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Anthony M.

Anthony M.
Anthony has a great sense of humor and loves “Fast and Furious” movies, football and cars. A kind-hearted boy, he is known for his strong communication skills. He dreams of a career as a diesel technician. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Bentley

Bentley
Bentley is a passionate boy with a big personality and even bigger dreams. He loves playing outside, riding his bike and doing karate – almost as much as he loves McDonald’s Hot ’n Spicy McChicken sandwiches! When he grows up, he wants to join the Armed Forces and then run for mayor – or maybe own his own McDonald’s restaurant. Get to know Bentley and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Brian H.

Brian H.
Brian is an insightful, caring and active young man who loves camping and fishing. He finds pleasure in acts of service and once bought stuffed animals from a yard sale to give to each person at a senior center. Brian enjoys chess and carving objects from wood. He dreams of becoming a chef or an artist when he gets older. Get to know Brain and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Carlos J.

Carlos J.
Carlos is a fun kid who loves to be outside, especially to jump on the trampoline or sit in the sandbox. He also enjoys the great mystery of outer space and can be found star gazing at the end of the day. Carlos enjoys helping with chores and really prides himself on being neat and tidy. Get to know Carlos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Chris E.

Chris E.
Chris is a creative, thoughtful and outgoing kid who one day wants to be foster parent and help young kids. His favorite food is seafood and Chinese food, especially orange chicken. He enjoys staying active outdoors playing basketball, football and meeting new people. Chris enjoys school, loves dancing and aspires to be a music writer or producer. Get to know Chris and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Cristos

Cristos
Cristos s is a very active and friendly child, who finds excitement and interest in playing outside, playing with Lego blocks, riding his bike and playing basketball. In school Cristos loves science and when he grows up, he wants to be a scientist. He is a selfless child who loves to share and building friendships. Get to know Cristos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Daisy, Nathan, and Gilberto

Daisy, Nathan, and Gilberto
Nathan, Gilberto and Daisy are happy siblings who can’t wait to find their forever family! Big brother Nathan has a big heart – especially for his younger siblings – and enjoys sports, drawing and spending time with friends. Gilberto loves to spend time outdoors, enjoys trying new foods and enjoys hands-on experiences. Daisy is a happy girl who loves games, sports, art projects and school. Get to know these siblings and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

De’Juan

De'Juan
De’Juan is a sociable, active and funny kid who likes to play card games, video games and sports – especially basketball and football. A smart boy who enjoys learning new things, De’Juan loves the Seattle Seahawks, sub sandwiches and Subway. De’Juan dreams of a career as a famous rapper! Get to know De’Juan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Elijah

Elijah
A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes video games and to make people laugh. He enjoys school and loves astrology and gazing at the stars. He always welcomes a good challenge, which is why math and science are some of his favorite subjects. Elijah loves his Native American heritage and being connected to it. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Evan

Evan
Evan is an adventurous and curious kid who loves learning new things! He loves to learn, loves drama class and enjoys watch airplanes fly while at the park. Evan's favorite foods are sushi, barbecue and Mexican food and he’d love to visit YC's Mongolian Grill. Get to know Evan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org(Department of Child Services)

Faizon

Faizon
Faizon is a creative, imaginative, and outgoing kid. He enjoys understanding how things work and wants to become an inventor or an engineer when he gets older. Faizon enjoys outdoors and nature and his favorite activity is fishing but also enjoys boy scouts, karate, skateboarding, football and taking guitar lessons. Get to know Faizon and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org(Department of Child Services)

Frankie

Frankie
Frankie is a clever, humorous, introspective and laid-back kid who likes going to school to see his friends. When it’s hot outside, you can often find Frankie relaxing in the swimming pool listening to his favorite musician, Little Logan. He is a huge fan of basketball and loves Mexican food, especially Ceviche. Get to know Frankie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Gabriel M.

Gabriel M.
Gabriel is a sweet, polite, and easygoing young man who loves to play basketball and cheer on the Phoenix Suns. He likes school – especially math – and loves to draw, swim, listen to music and go to the movies. He’ll never say no to pepperoni pizza or Burger King! Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Haley

Haley
Haley is a respectful, caring and wonderful young lady who really cares about others. Haley's ideal day would be spending time with family and friends at the pool with an ice cream cone or cold slushy on a hot summer day. She would like to be a pediatrician and a foster parent when she grows up. Get to know Haley and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Harlowe

Harlowe
Harlowe is a sweet and affectionate young girl who enjoys playing with her Barbies and riding her scooter. She does very well in school and loves all things Peppa Pig, sparkles and unicorns. Get to know Harlowe and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Heather

Heather
Heather is a caring person with a great sense of humor. She enjoys playing games on her tablet, reading and watching silly YouTube videos. Heather’s true passion lies in her love for drawing as she’s incredibly talented and creative with her artwork. Get to know Heather and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Hero and Tauke

Hero and Tauke
Hero and Tauke are two sweet and affectionate brothers who love playing outside and riding their bikes. A talkative boy, Hero loves cars, blocks, Legos and dinosaurs. Tauke enjoys watching Paw Patrol and loves eating French fries, fruit and yogurt – and he can’t get enough Mickey Mouse! Get to know Hero, Tauke and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Jason and Brian

Jason and Brian
Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One’s a little more country and the other’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll! Get to know Jason, Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Jayden F.

Jayden F.
Jayden loves the Avengers – especially Captain America – and doing arts and crafts at school. If he had to choose a favorite food, it would be spaghetti, though wings – especially from Buffalo Wild Wings – are a close second. As for his favorite animal, that’s an easy one: Chihuahuas all the way! Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Jessica and Tony

Jessica and Tony
Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together! Jessica is a loving and nurturing girl who loves animals, games, puzzles and air hockey. She’s also a fast-learner who enjoys school – especially math. Big brother Tony loves math, too, along with P.E. and lunch! An excellent basketball player, he also enjoys baking – and eating – cakes, brownies and cookies. Get to know Jessica, Tony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Jessie and Logan

Jessie and Logan
Logan is a talkative, opinionated and laughter-filled young boy who loves doing anything outside – especially swimming. He also enjoys playing soccer and hopes to be part of a team someday. Logan dreams of being a firefighter when he grows up. Big brother Jessie loves adventure, sports, spending time outdoors and playing video games. He’s also a good student who enjoys reading. He would love to learn karate and how to skateboard. Get to know Jessie, Logan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

LaShawna

LaShawna
LaShawna is a fun loving and smart young lady. She’s enrolled in honors classes, and her favorite subject is English because she loves writing poetry and songs with her friends. LaShawna’s favorite movie is Aquaman and favorite food is Chinese food, especially orange chicken. Get to know LaShawna and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Lee

Lee
Lee loves fishing, biking and being in the sun. He dreams of finding a family who enjoys the outdoors as much as he does. Lee’s enthusiasm for all things scales and tails doesn’t stop with fishing. He is fascinated with all animals – but he’s especially interested in reptiles. This sweet and respectful boy has a knack for telling jokes and loves to make others smile. Get to know Lee and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Matheus (JJ)

Matheus (JJ)
Matheus is an energetic and active kid who loves riding his bike and jumping on the trampoline, embracing anything outside. Matheus is a creative young man and makes his own music with inspiration from his favorite singer, Ariana Grande. He’s sociable, smart, caring and loves school with art, English and music as his favorite subjects. Get to know Matheus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Mathew T.

Mathew T.
Mathew is an active, friendly and outgoing boy who loves to be outside and play games. His favorite games are Beyblades, Minecraft and Lego Ninjago and his favorite television shows are Batman and The Flash. Mathew loves animals and likes to donate money to help animals in shelters, and one day would like to have pets of his own. Get to know Mathew and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Neveah D.

Neveah D.
Nevaeh is an active girl who loves sports – especially football – and is known for her great sense of humor! She does well in school and enjoys drawing, reading and listening to music. Get to know Nevaeh and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Owen E.

Owen E.
Owen is a clever and humorous kid who enjoys doing fun activities such as watching TV or playing video games. He also loves being outside riding his bike or playing sports with his friends. When he grows up he’d love to be a professional video gamer or wants to be in the Army or SWAT. Get to know Owen and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Reece W.

Reece W.
Reece is a sweet and kind young man who is always on the go! He loves to be outside playing, hanging on out on the playground, or riding his bike or scooter. Reece’s favorite show is Paw Patrol, nothing makes him happier. Get to know Reece and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Roberto

Roberto
Roberto a kind and thoughtful boy who loves to play games and listen to music. He likes singing along with his favorite songs in the car with the windows rolled down. Roberto enjoys going to the park and showing off his basketball moves and his perfect day would be going to the park, and going out to eat or for some ice cream after. He also loves playing UNO or other card games with his friends. Get to know Roberto and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Royalette

Royalette
Royalette is a strong willed and happy girl. She will respond positively to people she knows well and enjoys one on one attention. Royalette loves music and will sing along to her favorite songs. She also enjoys floating or walking in the pool and laughing.(Department of Child Services)

Seth

Seth
A smart, funny and caring boy, Seth enjoys riding bikes, hiking, skateboarding and playing football. He also likes to cook and loves a good hamburger. At school, his favorite class is welding. He hopes to become a mechanic one day. Get to know Seth and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Shawn

Shawn
Shawn is an intelligent, helpful, and caring young man that loves to spend his time playing video games and enjoys Fortnite and Call of Duty. He also enjoys reading, spending time with animals, and going out to eat. Shawn’s favorite foods are spaghetti, Panda Express, and Sonic. Get to know Shawn and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Shelby

Shelby
Shelby is vibrant and outgoing girl who enjoys coloring, dogs, and movies. She loves soccer and is looking forward to getting back into it. She would also like to learn to sew, knit, and crochet, as she really enjoys doing crafts. Get to know Shelby and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)

Zoie

Zoie
Zoie is a sassy and fun girly-girl who loves the Disney Channel and all things Halloween! She especially loves dressing up as a witch and trick-or-treating – especially when chocolate is involved. She also enjoys having her picture taken and getting her hair and nails done. Get to know Zoie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Services)
