47 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 47 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Abigail

Adrian J.

Alexander R.

Alexis

Angel and Juan

Anthony K.

Anthony M.

Bentley

Brian H.

Carlos J.

Chris E.

Cristos

Daisy, Nathan, and Gilberto

De’Juan

Elijah

Evan

Faizon

Frankie

Gabriel M.

Haley

Harlowe

Heather

Hero and Tauke

Jason and Brian

Jayden F.

Jessica and Tony

Jessie and Logan

LaShawna

Lee

Matheus (JJ)

Mathew T.

Neveah D.

Owen E.

Reece W.

Roberto

Royalette

Seth

Shawn

Shelby

Zoie