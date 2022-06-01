Your Life
US gas prices jump to record highs

Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Millions of people across the U.S. are facing even higher gas prices.

The national average for regular gasoline jumped five cents Wednesday, hitting a new all-time record of $4.67 a gallon.

AAA also reports that seven states now average $5 a gallon or higher, including California and, more recently, Illinois.

Soaring gas prices are led in part by strong demand as people ramp up travel plans and a sluggish supply.

The jump also comes after the European Union reached a deal to ban 90% of its Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Prices are expected to keep surging.

One analyst said he expects the national average to hit $4.75 in the next 10 days.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

