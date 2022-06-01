Triple digit temps return to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Triple digits return today with a forecast high of 101 in Phoenix under sunny skies.

An area of low pressure lingering to our north brought us another day of double digits yesterday with a Phoenix high of just 97 degrees. The normal or average high this time of year is 100 degrees. That trough is lifting away from our region and high-pressure building to our south and west will begin to dominate our forecast pattern. Warmer temperatures are likely for Thursday and Friday of this week, with highs near 105 degrees.

Over the weekend, a trough moving by to our north will drop temperatures in Arizona a few degrees and bring a return of breezy conditions. After that passes, high pressure strengthens and we’ll head up to near 106-107 by the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.