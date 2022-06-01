Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Triple digit temps return to Phoenix

After that passes, high pressure strengthens and we’ll head up to near 106-107 by the start of next week.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Triple digits return today with a forecast high of 101 in Phoenix under sunny skies.

An area of low pressure lingering to our north brought us another day of double digits yesterday with a Phoenix high of just 97 degrees. The normal or average high this time of year is 100 degrees. That trough is lifting away from our region and high-pressure building to our south and west will begin to dominate our forecast pattern. Warmer temperatures are likely for Thursday and Friday of this week, with highs near 105 degrees.

Over the weekend, a trough moving by to our north will drop temperatures in Arizona a few degrees and bring a return of breezy conditions. After that passes, high pressure strengthens and we’ll head up to near 106-107 by the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to triple digits today
Back to triple digits today
A ridge of high pressure will start to heat things up starting on Wednesday.
FORECAST: Temperatures climbing in the Valley
We will have triple-digit heat for the next seven days, with the hottest day on Thursday with a...
FORECAST: Triple-digits for the workweek
A ridge of high pressure will start to heat things up starting on Wednesday.
The heat returns to the Phoenix area