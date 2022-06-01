Your Life
Toddler dies after being found in backyard pool in Chandler

Chandler police say a 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was pulled from a backyard pool.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old girl died on Tuesday evening after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Chandler. It happened at a home near Arizona Avenue, just north of Queen Creek Road. Firefighters say the girl was unconscious when they arrived. They then rushed her to the hospital. But after efforts to keep her alive from paramedics and staff, she died about an hour later, firefighters said.

It’s unclear how long the girl was in the water or who was supposed to be watching her. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news helicopter didn’t show a fence around the pool. An investigation is underway.

